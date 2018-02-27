Alfie and triple James Bond director Lewis Gilbert dies

British director Lewis Gilbert, famous for his work on Alfie, Educating Rita and three of the James Bond series has passed away at the age of 97.

Gilbert entered the 007 franchise with You Only Live Twice in 1967, before following on by directing The Spy Who Loved Me and Moonraker.

John Gilbert, his son confirmed the news to the BBC, confirming his father passed away in Monaco, where he had lived for over forty years. He had battled dementia for almost ten years.

Speaking about his father, Gilbert stated: “He was a wonderful man with a great sense of humour. He was hard-working and we worked on many films together.”

Fellow Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli also paid tribute to Gilbert, in a statement which read: “It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of our dear friend Lewis Gilbert. Lewis was a true gentleman. He made an enormous contribution to the British film industry as well as the Bond films. His films are not only loved by us but are considered classics within the series. He will be sorely missed.”

Lewis Gilbert received an Oscar nomination in 1967 for Best Director (Alfie), before becoming a CBE in 1997. His final film Before You Go was released in 2002, whilst his autobiography All My Flashbacks was published in 2010.

Check out the trailer for Gilbert’s You Only Live Twice below: