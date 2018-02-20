Doctor Who has an all new look ahead of its return in Autumn 2018, to accompany the change in Doctor, companions and production team.

The logo was unveiled in a special teaser this evening (Tuesday 20th February). Designed by Matthew Herbert, the new aesthetic starkly contrasts the former branding, which largely used a colour scheme of blues and greys. The last dramatic change in logo occurred in 2010, when Steven Moffat took over as showrunner.

Series 11 marks Jodie Whittaker‘s full debut as the Thirteenth Doctor after her cameo in 2017’s Christmas Special. She’s the first woman to play the Time Lord since the show started in 1963. Chris Chibnall has taken over from Moffat as executive producer, and it is speculated that he has a completely new team of writers and directors. Last weekend, it was also confirmed that the show’s long-term composer Murray Gold will not return for Series 11, despite having scored Doctor Who since its revival in 2005.

Check out the new Doctor Who logo in its unveiling video below: