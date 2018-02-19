Share the Sound Festival 2018 coming soon

The 2018 Share the Sound Festival will take place over the 9th and 10th March at The Talking Heads.

Share the Sound, which is organised by members of the Southampton University Music Department is running for a fourth successive year, and promises to showcase local talented acts, up-and-coming young bands and

unsigned artists who wish to demonstrate their talent and aptitude for music.

Among the artists performing this year for Share the Sound are local favourites Kitty O’Neal- who headlines Friday’s performances, and Nine Ace Deck who will perform on Saturday alongside Headline act Chawk. The full lineup is shown on the poster.

Share the Sound Festival costs £8 for Day Tickets (£6 for Students) and £12 for Weekend Tickets (£10 for Students). The performances start at 7:00pm until late.

Share the Sound 2018 will take place on Friday 9th and Saturday 10th March at The Talking Heads in The Polygon. Check out the official website for more information. Finally, see highlights of last year’s event below: