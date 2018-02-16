Common People 2018 lineup announced

Lily Allen and Manchester musical icons James will co-headline the Saturday of 2018’s Common People Festival.

The festival will also feature performances on Saturday from All Saints, The Sherlocks, Jaguar Skills, The Cuban Brothers, Elvana: Elvis Fronted Nirvana and Plastic Mermaids on the Common Stage, whilst the Carnival Stage has the likes of DJ Yoga, $hit Disco Takeover, Haai and Kiwi.

On Sunday, the Disco Day will be headlined by the Jacksons, whilst The New Power Generation, Sparks, Boney M (of ‘Rasputin’ fame), Snap!, Foor, Jungle Brothers and Hak Baker will be performed on the Common Stage, which also promises to host the World’s Largest Disco Ball. The Carnival Stage will be fronted by Fred V & Grafix, Holy Goof and Barely Legal among other acts.

The Uncommon Stage, hosted by The Joiners will see the likes of Miss Vincent, Demob Happy, The Rising, The Collision, Deference and Pioneers rock out on Saturday, whilst Dream Wife, Pale Seas, Josh Savage, Saints of Sin, Ben Goddard, Lauran Hibberd and Toreador promise to entertain Sunday’s crowds.

Festival organiser Rob da Bank expressed delight at the lineup: ‘This will be our fourth year returning to the beautiful green escape of Southampton Common and it’s been quite some ride putting together the Common People line up for 2018. Headlined by none other than Lily Allen and one of my favourite indie bands of all time James, the Saturday is a typically eclectic mash up of styles.’

He continued, adding ‘Our Disco Day on the Sunday also promises to be super funky with The Jacksons bringing their disco and soul classics, but my personal highlight has to be Prince’s unbeatable backing band The New Power Generation coming over from the States for a one-off weekend with us. We couldn’t get Prince but we will have all the hits. Add in all the local Southampton bands and DJs and a real focus on family fun and entertainment and I promise you a magical May weekend awaits.’

In addition to the music, Common People promises a Vintage Fun Fair, giant slides, a Cardboard Castle, Wall of Death and a variety of bespoke craft and food stalls to include everyone in the celebration of music, arts and community in Southampton.

Common People 2018 takes place from 26th-27th May 2018. You can buy tickets here. Check out highlights from last year’s Festival below: