Watch: New trailer released for Incredibles 2

Following multiple teasers and posters popping up all over the states, an extended trailer for Incredibles 2 has finally been released, amongst the US coverage of the South Korean winter Olympics.

The long awaited Disney Pixar sequel is set to start with the super family battling The Underminer (John Ratzenberger), who we saw at the very end of the 2004 original film. The trailer sees Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) recruited by a tycoon (Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk), while Mr Incredible (Craig T Nelson) becomes a stay-at-home dad, taking care of his invisible daughter, speedy son, and the unpredictable baby Jack-Jack.

Also returning are Samuel L. Jackson’s Frozone, apparently sans supersuit, and the fashion mogul Edna Mode (Brad Bird). Catherine Keener joins the cast as the tycoon’s genius sister, while Sophia Bush voices a character by the name of Voyd that we have yet to see.

Incredibles 2 is released in cinemas 15th June. Watch the new trailer below: