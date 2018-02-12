Deadpool 2 to feature LGBTQ+ character

The Deadpool 2 production team have confirmed that the 18th May release will feature an LGBTQ+ character.

With the first trailer for the black comedy superhero sequel, starring Ryan Reynolds as the titular Merc with the Mouth and Josh Brolin as mechanical powerhouse Cable released last week, online forums had been buzzing with trailer discussion after many people believed other characters and cameos could be seen in the background.

This has subsequently been confirmed by Stefan Kapičić who plays the X-Men Colossus in the series. He told Inverse: “That’s not CGI of Terry Crews, that is Terry Crews. You can see it clearly. You can see behind him, Shatterstar, a really cool thing for people to geek out.”

For those not familiar with the comics, Shatterstar is a genetic martial-arts trained polyamorous and bisexual mutant who can generate powerful shock waves and vibrations akin to Quake from Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

David Leich is scheduled to direct the film which also introduces the new characters of Domino and Black Tom Cassidy. Deadpool 2 will be released on 18th May 2018. Check out the trailer below: