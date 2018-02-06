Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss to create new series of Star Wars films

Lucasfilm have today announced that Game of Thrones creators and show runners David Benioff and D . B. Weiss will write and produce a new series of Star Wars films.

The writing duo have overseen the HBO fantasy epic since its inception and will begin working on a new series of Star Wars films, unrelated to the current ongoing trilogy and Rian Johnson’s recently announced new trilogy, once they are finished with Game of Thrones season eight.

Commenting on the news, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said: “David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today […] Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting.”

Benioff and Weiss themselves commented in a joint statement that “We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of Game of Thrones is complete”. No release date has been confirmed as of yet.

