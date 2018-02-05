Premiere date confirmed for Westworld season two along with first full trailer: watch

HBO have released the first full trailer for season two of sci-fi show Westworld, confirming the show’s return for 22nd April in the process.

Airing during last night’s Superbowl, the trailer, set to a piano rendition of Kanye West’s ‘Runaway’, offers us a glimpse of the action to come in the new season, including returning characters Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), Maeve (Thandie Newton), Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and the Man in Black (Ed Harris).

The highly stylised trailer also hinted at the season’s story, which promises to follow up on the momentous and truly shocking series finale of season one, and pack in the expected action, twists and thrills that the show has become known for.

Having taken a year off in 2017, Westworld will return to HBO this year, taking up the usual Spring release frame of HBO’s other TV epic Game of Thrones, which itself will be taking a year break in 2018.

Westworld season two will air on HBO/Sky Atlantic on 22nd April. Watch the full trailer below.