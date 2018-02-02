Parklife announce 2018 line up

With Christmas over, UK festivals are finally joining Download in releasing their line ups for this summer, including Manchester based Parklife. The two day festival takes place on the weekend of the 9th-10th June in Heaton Park and promises a wild weekend.

Day and stage splits are yet to be revealed, however audiences can expect headlining slots from fellow Mancunian Liam Gallagher, The XX, Skepta and N.E.R.D.

Fresh off the back of his number 1 debut album ‘As You Were’, Liam Gallagher has commented via his official twitter account “Parklife mcr gonna be BIBLICAL as you were LG x”.

Joining the Parklife weekend is Aussie Lorde, as well as Giggs, A$AP Rocky, Chvrches and many more.

The full line up so far is as follows:

Day and weekend tickets are now on sale and are available here.

Check out their line up video below: