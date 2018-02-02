Boardmasters Make Second Line-up Announcement

The Cornish surf and music festival returns in August for another weekend of wavey vibes from 8th-12th August 2018.

This second announcement brings news of the headliners for the weekend as Catfish and the Bottlemen and George Ezra are set to be joining the already announced The Chemical Brothers on the main stage.

Catfish were third down on the line up in only 2016, and their shift to headliner status shows how Boardmasters continues to be a festival that allows newer bands the opportunity to rise.

Other acts joining the Boardmasters line up include Kano, Years & Years, Rag’n’Bone Man, Everything Everything, and Willie and the Bandits.

The current line up is as follows, with more yet to be released:

Both day and weekend tickets for the Newquay festival are available here.

Check out last year’s highlights below: