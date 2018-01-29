Arctic Monkeys reveal festival dates for Summer 2018

The Arctic Monkeys are edging closer to their long-awaited return with the unveiling of their first festival dates in 2018.

The acclaimed rock band have been on hiatus since 2013’s award-winning AM, but frontman Alex Turner confirmed that work on Album no. 6 has been underway since September 2017.

So far, there’s only one date in the UK – Arctic Monkeys will be headlining TRNSMT festival in Glasgow on Sunday 1st July 2018. The band are also playing fourteen dates across Europe and America, starting with Barcelona’s Primavera Sound Festival on 2nd June, and ending with Sziget Festival in Hungary on 14th August.

There’s no word on when their sixth album will be with us, but hopefully we’ll be treated with some material before these dates.