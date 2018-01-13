Leonardo DiCaprio to reunite with Quentin Tarantino for Charles Manson Movie

Academy Award winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio is set to re-team with writer/director Quentin Tarantino for an upcoming Charles Manson movie, Deadline has reported.

The pair had previously worked together on 2012’s Django Unchained, in which DiCaprio played Calvin Candy, a slave plantation owner, the actor received critical acclaim for his performance and Tarantino himself won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for the film.

The film will be Tarantino’s ninth film, his first since 2015’s The Hateful Eight, and will be the first for DiCaprio since his Oscar winning performance in The Revenant. The film is set to be a Hollywood story set against the backdrop of the Manson murders in the summer of 1969, DiCaprio is said to be playing an ageing actor whilst Margot Robbie has been heavily linked to the role of Sharon Tate, the high profile victim of Manson and his followers. Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt are rumoured to be circling roles in the project as well.

The untitled film has been picked up by Sony for an August 2019 release.