New Black Panther featurette premieres

A new featurette from Marvel has given an in-depth look into the creation of Wakanda, as well as provided some minor hints about the plot and direction of the film.

The short featurette features Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa) and Danai Gurira (Okoye) alongside writer-director Ryan Coogler discussing the film’s immense popularity and growing hype.

The featurette has been released on the same day that Marvel announced Black Panther presale tickets have smashed the record for highest presales of all time, beating the record set by the film T’Challa debuted in, Captain America: Civil War.

Boseman himself discussed his own excitement for the project, saying: “There’s certainly been a lot of excitement about the opportunity to do a stand-alone Black Panther based upon the way the character was introduced in Civil War. Civil War has lost his father, coming into this movie you are seeing him actually deal with the responsibility of becoming the new king.”

Black Panther also stars Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, with Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis. It is released in England on 12th February 2018. Check out the new featurette below: