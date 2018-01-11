HD remake of Dark Souls announced

An HD remake of the first Dark Souls game has been announced for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Infamous for being one of most difficult series out there, the Souls games are beloved by millions of fans. A remake of the first game has been rumoured for some time, and Nintendo have been hinting at the announcement on their social media over the last few days.

Dark Souls was first released for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in 2011. Its port to Windows in 2012 was criticised for being half-baked and full of bugs. However, the game itself was widely acclaimed for its complex, layered (and agonisingly difficult) combat, and its immense, slowly-unravelling story.

The final game, Dark Souls 3, was released in early 2016, and the series has only grown better with age.

Along with updated HD graphics, the remake will include all of Dark Souls‘ DLC.

Dark Souls Remastered is released on 25th May 2018. Check out the teaser trailer below: