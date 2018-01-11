Disney confirm that John Williams will return for Star Wars: Episode IX

Disney have confirmed that veteran composer and series legend John Williams will return to score Star Wars: Episode IX.

Williams had scored every single main-series Star Wars film to date, however, before today it was yet to be confirmed whether he would be returning for the final film of the Revived Trilogy, which will be directed by J.J. Abrams.

Speaking to Variety, Williams confirmed he had contacted Abrams to offer to score the as-yet-untitled film, saying: “I would very much like to complete that [Star Wars Episode IX].”I don’t think you can retire from writing. I feel very lucky, and the work that I do doesn’t depend on much.”

The 85 year old continued to express enjoyment for his work, adding”If your vision’s still good, and your hands – I have no arthritis in my hands and I play the piano very easily – I don’t think there’s any reason to deprive oneself of the fun of working. Music is so rewarding.”

Although Williams will not be scoring Solo: A Star Wars Story, much the same as how he didn’t score Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, he did confirm that he has composed a theme for the movie.

Star Wars: Episode IX is due to be released in 2019. Check out some of William’s most iconic scores below: