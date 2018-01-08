Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri cleans up at 75th Golden Globe awards

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri picked up four awards during a highly politically and socially charged 75th Golden Globes awards, with many powerful speeches referencing the Hollywood sexual abuse scandal.

Three Billboards collected Best Film Drama, with lead actress Frances McDormand winning Best Actress. Big Little Liars swept up the Television awards, with main stars Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Alexander Skarsgard all collecting individual honours before the show was named Best Limited TV Series.

Host Seth Meyers broke the ice rather abruptly by refused to ignore the issue, beginning his first monologue:

“Welcome ladies and remaining gentlemen. It’s 2018 and marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment finally isn’t. For the male nominees in the room tonight, this is the first time in three months it won’t be terrifying to hear your name read out loud.” Whilst some people were amused at this entrance, others criticized Meyers for showing a lack of class.

Oprah Winfrey’s speech garnered the biggest reaction for stars applauding and rising to their feet as she became the first black women to collect the Cecil B DeMille trophy, saying, “Speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have. For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men. But their time is up. Their time is up!”

Guillermo del Toro won Best Director for The Shape of Water, while Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut Lady Bird won Best Musical or Comedy Film.

A full list of winners in all categories can be seen here. Check out highlights from the awards below: