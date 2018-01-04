Game of Thrones to return in 2019

HBO have confirmed that the eighth and final series of worldwide phenomenon fantasy drama Game of Thrones will debut in 2019.

Rumours had circulated for a long time regarding the show’s future, with many suggestions pointing towards extended episode lengths. The final series will be comprised of six episodes, which will be directed by David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik.

Joining them on the production team are Bryan Cogman and Dave Hill, as well as Weiss and Benioff. The latter pair will serve as executive producers for the series along with Carolyn Strauss, Frank Doelger and Bernadette Caulfield.

The production team is completed by co-executive producers Bryan Cogman, Guymon Casady, Vince Gerardis and A Song of Ice and Fire creator George R.R. Martin.

Game of Thrones will return next year. Check out the trailer for the previous series below: