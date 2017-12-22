First details for UoS Film Festival 2018 revealed

The first details for the University of Southampton Film Festival 2018 have been revealed today (22/12).

The festival, which is co-sponsored by The Edge, will open submissions on Thursday 8th January. Budding student filmmakers can then submit work until March 1st, with the glamorous event taking place on Friday 16th March.

This will be the third year of the Film Festival’s existence, and the second with the event taking place at Union Films. Co-sponsors Wessex Films are returning alongside The Edge, with SUSUtv welcomed as a third sponsor for 2018. The festival won ‘Best Event’ two years running at SUSU’s annual Media Ball, and there are plans to make the night bigger and better than ever before.

Film Festival co-Head of Operations and The Edge‘s Film Editor, David Mitchell-Baker, commented: “With the great work from last year’s festival to build upon, we’re very excited for the return of the University of Southampton Student Film Festival. We’re confident that this will be the best one yet! It’s shaping up to be a great evening and we can’t wait to see what fantastic work our extremely talented filmmaker students have conjured up this time round.”

Check out the first trailer for the University of Southampton Film Festival below: