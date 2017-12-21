Mamma Mia sequel receives its first trailer – Watch

Earlier this year, many were surprised when Universal Pictures announced that they were sending a sequel to Mamma Mia our way. Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again has now received its first trailer, and with it comes details of the plot.

This sequel to the 2008 movie musical hit returns us to Kalokairi where Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) is now pregnant. With her mum Donna having passed away (RIP Meryl Streep), her Aunties Rosie and Tanya (Julie Walters and Christine Baranski) tell the story of Donna’s youth to help inspire Sophie.

This is the first mention of the new film’s elements of prequel, but this also now explains a lot about the new, fresh-faced cast. Lily James, of Cinderella and Downton Abbey fame, steps in to play the young Donna, with Jeremy Irvine, Hugh Skinner and Josh Dylan all stepping in to play the younger counterparts to Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgard’s characters. Cher also stars.

Although the internationally-renowned musical has never really needed a sequel, this new film looks set to be a summer classic, with lots of heart and even more fun.

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again is due to be released in cinemas in Summer 2018. Watch the trailer below: