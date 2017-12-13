Passes on sale for Sundance Film Festival ’18: London

The Sundance Institute and Picturehouse Cinemas have today confirmed that the Sundance Film Festival: London will return to Picturehouse Central from 31st May to 3rd June 2018.

The 2017 Film Festival was a roaring success, with 14 feature films direct from the U.S.A Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Among those films shown were Miguel Arteta’s Beatriz at Dinner, Surprise Film PattiCake$ and the first Audience Favourite award, given to Icarus.

The Festival closed with the English premiere of David Lowery’s A Ghost Story, which stars Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara.

The two ticket packages on sale so far are the VIP Pass and the Festival Pass. The former, priced at an Early Bird Price of £450 from 12th December to 31st January 2018 includes a VIP pass, allowing you access to all films and special events at the Sundance Film Festival: London, access to all parties and social events, panel discussions, short film programmes and the Picturehouse Central Members’ Bar and Roof Terrace. The Pass also includes a Goodie Bag and 10% off food and drink, as well as Picturehouse Central Membership for 2018.

The Festival Pass, priced at the Early Bird Price of £125 includes ten festival ticket credits, additional member discounts on other festival tickets, 10% off food and drink and access to the Picturehouse Central Members’ Bar and Roof Terrace.

The 2018 Sundance Film Festival lineup can be viewed here, with the 2018 London lineup due to be announced in Spring 2018. More information, and tickets for the UK Festival are available here. Check out highlights of the 2017 London Festival below: