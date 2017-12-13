First look at Incredibles 2

Despite 14 years having passed since the release of The Incredibles, Incredibles 2 picks up right where the action left off. Writer-director, Brad Bird, has been highly secretive about his sequel to the 2004 Pixar blockbuster.

As a superhero story, secrets have always been a part of The Incredibles; however some of the casts identities have been revealed. The original voice cast of Craig T. Nelson (Mr. Incredible/Bob), Holly Hunter (Elastigirl/Helen), Samuel L. Jackson (Frozone/Lucius) and Sarah Vowell (Violet) will all be returning for the sequel with the addition of newcomer Huck Milner, who is stepping in to voice pre-teen Dash.

All that is known so far about the plot is that Holly Hunter’s Elastigirl will be taking center stage in terms of action, while Bob will be left to deal with baby Jack-Jack’s burgeoning new powers.

In Hunter’s own words: “Helen’s appetite for adventure comes to the fore. Whereas before, she was driven to become Mrs. Incredible out of necessity, where she went into it to save her husband, I think this time she really meets her own ambition head-on. The ambition of being an adventure is something that we get to explore.”

Some fans are speculating that the focus on Elastigirl/Helen is coming in the wake of the emphasis on female icons like Wonder Woman and Billie Jean King in cinema at the moment. This is a thought strengthened by Hunter, who says that: “It feels like women are reasserting their strength in different ways. I just think that it’s beautiful that Incredibles 2 is allowing Mrs. Incredible to reveal all of these other different colours of who she is.”

Incredibles 2 is set for release on June 15th 2018 and we’re excited.

Watch the teaser trailer below: