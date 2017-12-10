Nostalgic News: Pink Floyd’s Oh, by the Way was released 10 years ago today

Pink Floyd released their ultimate complete boxed set Oh, by the Way ten years ago today, on 10th December 2007.

Oh, by the Way was, and still is, an absolute must-have for any die-hard fan of one of the most influential progressive rock bands in history. Consisting of what was at the time the entirety of the band’s full studio album discography, purchasers are rewarded with fourteen albums across sixteen CDs all repackaged as miniature LPs with the original sleeves and posters.

Arguably more valuable as an aesthetic and visual piece of memorabilia, Oh, by the Way is perhaps flawed by its significant lack of live material, DVDs or interviews. Nonetheless, as a visual piece, it is a Pink Floyd fan’s dream, with a clear homage to the late Syd Barrett (who passed a year prior to the release) symbolised on the cover as a centred silhouette. In addition to this, Pink Floyd’s long affiliated cover artist Storm Thorgerson provides a commemorative 40th anniversary poster for the band’s first LP The Piper at the Gates of Dawn.

Despite its tendency to appear as a novelty, the set covers a huge depth of outstanding work by the psychedelic rock legends. As well as including albums with prominent, household names such as The Wall, Atom Heart Mother, and Wish You Were Here, much less recognised works and B-Sides are included for the Pink Floyd hoarders.

Oh, By the Way is essentially a magnificent display and celebration of one of the greatest and most influential bands of all time.

Here’s a reminder of Pink Floyd’s genius: