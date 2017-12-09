Quentin Tarantino to make a Star Trek movie

Academy Award winning director Quentin Tarantino, best known for his films Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained, is set to work with Paramount Pictures and Producer J.J. Abrams to create a new Star Trek movie.

Tarantino reportedly met with Abrams to pitch a story for a Star Trek film, which Abrams was said to be extremely pleased with, leading to the latter organising a meeting with Paramount executives to further discuss the project. Tarantino convened a writers’ room meeting with screenwriters including Mark L. Smith, Lindsey Beer, and Drew Pearce to bring together ideas, and to finalise a head writer and story for the film. He has also reportedly required the film to be R-rated, as each of his own films have been, a requirement which Paramount have agreed to despite their usual PG-13 rated Star Trek projects. Pearce (screenwriter for Iron Man 3 and Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation) is said to be the front runner to write the script, while Tarantino aims to direct with Abrams producing.

Tarantino’s next film, based on the famous Charles Manson murders of 1969 and the Hollywood system of the time, is already under development, having been moved to Sony Pictures in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, and is expected to be released in 2019. Margot Robbie is heavily rumoured to be on board as actress Sharon Tate, Manson’s most high profile victim, whilst Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt have also allegedly held talks with Tarantino over roles. Abrams meanwhile is set to direct Star Wars: Episode IX, also set for a 2019 release.

