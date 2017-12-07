Ryan Reynolds joins cast of Detective Pikachu

Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds joins Justice Smith (The Get Down) and Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies, Lady Bird) in the cast of the upcoming live-action Detective Pikachu.

The film, which Legendary Entertainment have described as being ‘motion capture in nature’, is an adaptation of the Nintendo eShop game that was released in Japan last February. Reynolds will be voicing the titular character, described as a ‘self-styled investigator who is good at finding things’ as he helps Smith’s character find his kidnapped father, with the help of ‘sassy journalist’ Newton.

Rob Letterman (Goosebumps) is set to direct, while Alex Hirsch (Gravity Falls) and Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy) have written the latest draft of the script. The company behind the film, Legendary Entertainment, are no stranger to video game adaptations, as they also helped to create last year’s Warcraft: The Beginning. However, the film is already facing social media disappointment for its failure to cast Danny DeVito as the beloved childhood character.

Detective Pikachu is set to begin filming mid-January. Watch the trailer for the original game’s Japanese release below: