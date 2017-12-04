The Isle of Wight Festival 2018 reveals Headliners for 50th Anniversary

In 1968, The Isle of Wight Festival was born.

Since then, the festival has grown to a capacity of almost 60,000 and featured artists such as Jimi Hendrix, Queen, David Bowie, Queen, Amy Winehouse and so many more.

Next year, the festival is back on the 21st-24th June to celebrate their 50th anniversary, and the headliners have been revealed as:

Kasabian (Friday), Depeche Mode and Liam Gallagher (Saturday) and The Killers (Sunday).

No strangers to the headlining slot at festivals, Kasabian return to The Isle of Wight Festival following the successful release of their most recent album For Crying Out Loud. If their slot on the Reading and Leeds MainStage in 2017 is anything to go by, audiences are in for a wild night.

Obviously excited about the festival’s history, Kasabian say, “We’re hugely honoured to play at the Isle of Wight Festival. It’s kind of a big deal Jimi Hendrix played in the 70’s, 50 years on and we’re playing it! That’s pretty phenomenal, thanks for having us back! We promise Friday night will be the one!”

Electronic music pioneers Depeche Mode have sold over 100 million records worldwide, and had seventeen UK top 10 albums. Martin Gore from Depeche Mode “We are looking forward to seeing you at The Isle of Wight Festival in 2018.”

Liam Gallagher joins Depeche Mode on Saturday’s Mainstage following his hit debut album As You Were, which shot straight to Number 1 with over 100,000 sales within the first week, outselling the rest of the Top 10 combined. Liam has said he’s “Looking forward to playing the Mighty Isle of Wight Festival next June.”

Following the release of their most recent album Wonderful Wonderful, The Killers are returning to close the Mainstage on Sunday sharing their most recent releases such as ‘The Man’ as well as their ‘wonderful’ back catalogue of hits such as ‘Mr Brightside’ and ‘When We Were Young’.

Other acts announced today are: The Script, Van Morrison, Blossoms and James Bay

The event takes place in Newport, Isle of Wight on the 21st-24th June 2018. Tickets go on sale today and can be found here.

Highlights from 2017 can be seen below: