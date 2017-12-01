Southampton Alumni Moir releases her debut single

Electro-Soul newcomer, as well as alumni of Southampton University, Moir has released her intensely autobiographical single, ‘The Truth Is’ on 1st December 2017.

The track, which is aimed around “exploring the truth that lies behind the mask” is the title track from her forthcoming EP. It was recorded in a home-studio, in collaboration with fellows she met at the Roundhouse, as part of the Young Creatives programme.

The artist stated of the track: “It’s about feeling like there’s no one you can talk to, and holding things in to the extent that it makes you ill.” Additionally, ‘I Said I Don’t’, a later track on the EP is a direct response to her emotional pain following a significant trauma.

The EP as a whole will deal with mental health, trauma and how she relates to others.

Moir is an Electro-Soul artist, hailing from London. Her sound, dark, urban and intimate juxtaposes a powerful heaviness with a delicate tenderness and blend of choral layers, ambient beats and a pure voice. She has been compared to Banks and Tusks, taking inspiration from artists such as The Weeknd.

Moir’s debut EP The Truth Is will be available on Spotify, iTunes, SoundCloud and YouTube. You can listen to the track here.