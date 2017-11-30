Get Out and Call Me By Your Name lead independent film awards

Jordan Peele’s socio-political, psychological horror Get Out picked up multiple awards at the Gotham Independent Film Awards on Monday, while Luca Guadagnino’s romantic drama Call Me By Your Name won Best Feature, as well as Breakthrough Actor for its 21-year-old lead Timothee Chalamet.

“A big and tall thank you to my dance partner Armie Hammer [The Man from U.N.C.L.E, Nocturnal Animals] for being so goddamn talented,” Chalamet said as he accepted the award.

As the most profitable film of 2017, Get Out‘s success came to little surprise, as it scooped up the awards for Best Screenplay, Breakthrough Director, and the Audience Award.

“When I started to write this film I set out to make a movie that would be my favorite movie that I had never seen,” Peele said. “I didn’t know it would actually ever get made.”

“It’s so important that we support these voices from the outside, these perspectives we haven’t seen, we haven’t heard,” he added. “They will resonate. We need these stories.”

This bodes well for both films’ Oscars prospects, as three previous Gotham Best Features – Moonlight (2017), Spotlight (2016), and Birdman (2015) – were also Best Pictures at their respective Academy Awards.

Notable winners also include James Franco for Best Actor for his performance in the upcoming The Disaster Artist, while Saoirse Ronan took Best Actress for Lady Bird.

