Epic first trailer released for Avengers: Infinity War

Marvel have today finally released the first trailer for the highly anticipated mega-superhero team up film Avengers: Infinity War, scheduled for release in 2018.

The trailer offers fans their first full sight of Josh Brolin’s Thanos, the film’s villain whose arrival has been built up by a number of the MCU films ever since his first appearance in the post-credits scene of 2012’s The Avengers. Along with Thanos, the film promises to bring together all of the MCU’s heroes, some for the first time, including newer heroes such as Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr Strange, Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. The old guard such as Robert Downey Jnr.’s Iron Man, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk also feature, as well as a bearded Captain America (Chris Evans).

The film will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who had previously directed the highly acclaimed Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Civil War. With a huge cast, including The Guardians of the Galaxy, the film is one of 2018’s most highly anticipated releases.

Avengers: Infinity War, will be released in UK cinemas on April 28th 2018. Watch the epic trailer below: