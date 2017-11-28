Edge alumni Ben Robins’ first short set to debut on Sky next year

Ben Robins, alumni of Southampton University and one-time Film Editor of The Edge Magazine has just finished making his first short film, Losing It.

Robins, 22 beat off competition from over 400 others to secure funding from Sky to produce his short film. He was given the opportunity via ShortFLIX, a scheme from Creative England which assists young filmmaker with no formal training in order to get into the industry.

Robins spoke about his surprise at winning, saying: “It all started with just an application form, where I included my idea, and a semi-brief summary of the film.” He continued, adding, “I then had to pitch a few times, one of which was at Sky HQ in Isleworth, which was terrifying and incredible and just slap-yourself-in-the-face amazing all in one go.”

He also admitted his pride at the project, “It’s not something I think I’m ever going to get used to, but I just feel totally blessed that they took a chance on me and gave someone completely untested a chance to tell their incredibly strange story.” He also praised ShortFLIX, noting, “It’s not often someone as big as Sky is willing to champion the underdog.”

Robins short film Losing It will debut next year on Sky Arts next spring.