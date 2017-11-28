Craig David among acts announced for Boardmasters 2018

Craig David, Chemical Brothers and The Horrors are just a few of the first acts announced for Boardmasters 2018, which will take place in Cornwall’s Fistral Beach and Watergate Bay from 8th-12th August.

The Chemical Brothers will headline the festival, closing the Main Stage on Saturday of the Festival. They will be joined on the bill alongside Hampshire’s Craig David and The Horrors, as well as Annie Mac, The Amazons, Declan McKenna, Tom Walker, Bicep, Fat Freddy’s Drop and HAAi.

Boardmaster’s Festival Director, Andrew Topham discussed the announcements, saying: ““We are delighted to announce The Chemical Brothers as our first headline act for Boardmasters 2018. Following another sell-out year which saw the biggest Boardmasters ever this summer, we are excited to bring more of the most exciting names in music to Cornwall next August.”

He continued, adding, “Boardmasters’ unique fusion of the very best in international surfing and music helps to keep Cornwall firmly on the map as the festival sees unprecedented growth year on year. We can’t wait to welcome our incredible community for another summer of thrilling surf and music action across two stunning sites – Fistral Beach and Watergate Bay.”

Boardmasters 2017 was headlined by Two Door Cinema Club, Jamiroquai and Alt-J. More acts for the 2018 lineup will be announced shortly. Check out highlights of the festival below: