Pixar’s Coco tops Thanksgiving box office

The animated film centring around Mexico’s ‘Día de los Muertos’ festival took in $71.2 million over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend, easily moving ahead of the last week’s champion, DC’s Justice League.

This gives Coco the fourth highest-grossing Thanksgiving opening weekend to date, behind Frozen (2013), Moana (2016), and Toy Story 2 (1999). Coco is also currently celebrating a 96% ‘fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and is the sixth Pixar movie to earn an A+ CinemaScore.

The animated family movie, which follows 12-year-old Miguel as he attempts to solve the mystery of his family’s ancestral ban on music, and his journey into the Land of the Dead to do so, has already broken records in Mexico, grossing $53.4 million in three weeks to become the country’s top-grossing film of all time. Even in the US, 36% of the film’s audience were Hispanic, according to comScore’s PostTrak.

“The future may lie in content like this, where you’re telling stories about real human beings and about diversity,” said Paul Dergarabedian, comScore’s senior media analyst. “The Hispanic audience is key to the success of any given box office year, given the frequency and passion for moviegoing.”

Coco grossed another $82.2 million from foreign markets, including $18.7 million in China, the second-highest opening figure of an animated Disney movie in the country, behind Zootopia (2016).

Coco opens in the UK in January. Watch the trailer below: