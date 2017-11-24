Taylor Swift announces UK and Ireland tour for 2018

Following the release of her sixth studio album reputation last month, Taylor Swift has released three tour dates for her return to the UK’s stadiums next summer as part of her ‘reputation Stadium Tour’. The full UK and Ireland dates are below:

8 June 2018: Manchester, Etihad Stadium

15 June 2018: Dublin, Croke Park

22 June 2018: London, Wembley Stadium

Swift has already been accused of purposefully clashing her tour dates with those of Katy Perry, who will be performing in the UK the same month as part of her eight-day Witness tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday 1st December at 9am, with a pre-sale for subscribers opening Wednesday 29th November, on her website. Fans will be able to “boost” themselves up the queue using Taylor Swift Tix, if they sign up before 28th November. “Boost activities” include buying merchandise, watching music videos, or sharing tweets.

This will follow her first UK live event in two years as she is set to headline Capital FM’s Jingle Bell Ball on 10th December along with Ed Sheeran, with whom she collaborated on a song for her latest album.

Tickets for the tour go on sale next month. Watch Swift’s latest music video below: