Line-up revealed for the Great Festive Bake Off

The full lineup for Channel 4’s festive edition of the popular baking programme has been released.

The Christmas special will feature returning favourites from the previous series of GBBO: Paul Jagger, Beca Lyne-Pirkis, Benjamina Ebuehi, Rob Billington, Rav Bansal, Sandy Docherty, Val Stones and Selasi Gbormittah.

Selasi stole hearts with his charming personality in 2016, remaining cool on his way to the semi-finals. Stones was loved for her supportive and kind nature, and her emotional speech was one of major moments in Week 5 of the 2016 competition.

A seasonal twist will accompany the signature, technical and showstopper rounds before a Star Baker will be crowned in each of the two festive episodes.

The special will see the Channel 4 judging team of Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood returning alongside new presenting team Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding also reprise their roles.

The Great Festive Bake Off will be the first special edition of the Great British Bake Off for Channel 4. It is scheduled to air over Christmas 2016. Check out some more information about the special below: