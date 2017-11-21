Phil Lord and Chris Miller discuss issues with Han Solo movie

Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the former directors of Solo: A Star Wars Story have discussed exactly what they think went wrong with the movie’s production.

The pair, who were sacked earlier this year spoke candidly at Vulture Festival Los Angeles about being replaced by veteran Hollywood director Ron Howard. Although the initial announcement was surprising and many fans questioned it, it emerged that Lord and Miller wanted to go in a radical direction with the Solo film, making Han a character more akin to Jim Carrey’s much maligned Ace Ventura.

Lord spoke positively on the experience, stating: “The experience of shooting the movie was wonderful. We had the most incredible cast and crew and collaborators.” He continued, adding, “Sometimes people break up, and it’s really sad, and it’s really disappointing, but it happens and we learned a lot from our collaborators and we’re better filmmakers for it.”

Miller echoed these sentiments, saying, “As Phil said, we had such a great relationship with cast and crew, we were really rooting for them.” He also expressed hope for his future productions, noting, “After we took a much-needed vacation, we got back into it and now we’re writing and producing a sequel to The Lego Movie and producing a Miles Morales animated Spider-Man.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story stars Alden Ehrenreich as the titular young role. He will be supported by Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Solo: A Star Wars Story will be released next year on 25th May 2018.