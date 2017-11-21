Nostalgic News: Anastasia came out 20 years ago today

Not a Disney movie, not a Dreamworks movie – the beloved 20th Century Fox animated classic Anastasia was released on the 21st November 1997.

The film tells the story of the lost Russian princess Anastasia, and her journey to rediscover her identity, with the help of some con-men from St. Petersburg.

The film is loosely based on a Russian legend, but has fantastical and supernatural elements that set it apart from supposed history. Led by Meg Ryan in the eponymous role, the voice cast boasts a plethora of big names: John Cusack, Kelsey Grammer, Christopher Lloyd, Hank Azaria, Bernadette Peters, Kirsten Dunst and Angela Lansbury all star.

It was a large box office success, with the critical response also being overwhelmingly positive, despite the opposition of historians whose opposed the fantastical elements.

Anastasia features a host of magical songs too, composed by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, and featuring Liz Callaway as Meg Ryan’s vocalist. ‘Journey to the Past’ was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 70th Academy Awards. Due to the popularity and success of the music, and after many years in pre-production, the stage adaptation of the film opened on Broadway earlier this year, and is set to have runs in countries all around the world, including on the London’s West End.

Watch the original trailer for the film below.