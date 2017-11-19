Peter Kay’s BAFTA winning comedy Car Share to return in 2018

Peter Kay has announced that his BAFTA-winning comedy Car Share will return for a one-off special to end the show in 2018.

Fans of the show were left devastated when he insisted the comedy would never return after its second series aired earlier this year, but a special Children In Need clip revealed Kay will be returning to the driving seat sooner rather than later. Set the day after Kayleigh (Sian Gibson) stormed out of John’s (Peter Kay) car and life, seemingly for good, the finale episode will hopefully provide closure on the show’s agonising ‘will-they-won’t-they’.

Airing alongside the finale will be another special episode, ‘Car Share Unscripted’, half-an-hour of Kay and Gibson ad-libbing and singing along to ‘Forever FM’. The two are expected to air on BBC One early in the year, with Twitter hinting that Car Share is: “Another reason to look forward to Christmas!”.

The show won the BAFTA for Best Scripted Comedy in 2016, with Kay also winning Best Male Comedy Performance. A second series aired in April and was met with rave reviews from critics including The Edge. You can see our review here.

The Car Share finale and Car Share: Unscripted will air on BBC One in 2018.