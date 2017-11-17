Common People Early Bird tickets on sale today

The Early Bird tickets for the 2018 Common People Festival will go on sale today.

The Festival which will be held over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend, on the 26th & 27th May 2018. The Festival promises to be bigger, bolder and better than ever before with a variety of local and national music arts, arts, food and theatre across the two day spectacular held on Southampton Common. With a mix of music legends, up-and-coming top names and a liberal sprinkling of quirky local talent, Common People promises to have something for everyone.

Festival Curator Rob da Bank commented on the Festival, saying: “All of us at festival headquarters love kicking our year off with Common People – it’s such an easy formula, turn up for lunchtime, have a great day and evening listening to great bands and DJs and eating some of the best festi food around and then be in your own bed before midnight. Simple. We can’t wait to drop into Oxford and Southampton again. See you very soon.”

In addition, the family dynamic of the Festival is once more being stressed, with kids going free if you purchase your General Admission tickets before 2nd December.

The ticket pricing for the Festival is as follows:

Adult Day – £25.00

Adult Weekend – £48

Student Day – £23.00

Student Weekend – £45

*Age 5-17 Day – £ 0 (£15.65 after 2 nd December)

*Age 5-17 Weekend £0 (£30 after 2 nd December)

Family Day (2 Adult & 2 Children Under 15) – £69.10

Family Weekend (2 Adult & 2 Children Under 15) £132.50

VIP – Adult Day – £50

VIP – Adult Weekend – £96

VIP – Age 5-17 Day – £31.25

VIP – Age 5-17 Weekend – £60

VIP – Family Day (2 Adult & 2 Children Under 15) £138

VIP – Family Weekend (2 Adult & 2 Children Under 15) £265

One of the undoubted highlights of the local Southampton calender, Common People is an event you don’t want to miss. You can buy tickets here. Check out highlights of the Festival below: