Taylor Swift on to set MASSIVE record this weekend

Following her controversial decision to withhold her new album, Reputation, from streaming services, Taylor Swift is on to set a massive record this weekend.

Following Billboard reports that Reputation shifted 1-million copies in its first four days on sale in the US, Swift will become the first artist in history to have 4 albums top the Billboard chart with sales of over one million in their opening week.

This follows her three other million-selling chart-topping albums: Speak Now (which shifted 1.05 million copies in its opening week in 2010), Red (1.21 million in 2012) and 1989 (1.29 million in 2014).

Reputation‘s predicted end-of-week sales figures are also set to see the album become the second-best opening week for a female singer on the Billboard chart. The only album to have sold more in its opening weekend is Adele’s 25, which shifted 3.38 million copies back in 2015.

Swift is also near-certain to dethrone Sam Smith’s The Thrill of It All from the UK albums chart tomorrow too, with midweek sales already over 65,000. If her sales have continued at this rate throughout the week, it’s predicted she will achieve the second best-selling album in its opening week in the UK this year, just behind Ed Sheeran’s ÷ (which garnered over 600,000 back in March).

Back in the US, though, Reputation‘s first week sales have already surpassed ÷‘s sales to-date (of 909,000) to become the best selling album of 2017.

Reputation is out now via Big Machine.