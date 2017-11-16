Full title revealed for Fantastic Beasts 2

Warner Bros. have revealed the title of Fantastic Beasts 2 in an exciting new promo this afternoon.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens exactly a year today, on November 16th 2018. Official social media unveiled the title alongside a promotional photo of the cast, which gives us the first glimpse of Jude Law as a young incarnation of iconic Harry Potter character, Albus Dumbledore. The film will also reunite the stars of last year’s original film, including Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander), Ezra Miller (Credence) and Johnny Depp, who cameoed in the previous outing as the titular dark wizard Grindelwald.

Alongside Law, Zoe Kravitz and Callum Turner have joined the ensemble as Newt’s estranged love interest Leta Lestrange and Auror brother Theseus Scamander respectively. An interesting detail to note is that Grindelwald is seen carrying the Elder Wand in the photo; a powerful weapon Dumbledore wields by the time of the Potter franchise.

A small synopsis of the film reads: “At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Depp) was captured with the help of Newt Scamander (Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore (Law) enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.”

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald comes to cinemas on 16th November 2018.