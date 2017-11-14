George Ezra announces gig for mental health charity

The one-off performance at the Union Chapel next month will be in aid of the charity, Mind, for which Ezra has been collecting throughout his tour.

He announced the event, given the name ‘George Ezra & Friends’, via Twitter on Monday, but has not yet revealed the small number of special guests that will be joining him in London on 8th December.

Announcing ‘George Ezra & Friends’, a show in aid of @MindCharity at @UnionChapelUK on 8th Dec 💙 Ticket ballot opens soon… #staytuned pic.twitter.com/MihUHvzNJx — George E Z R A (@george_ezra) November 13, 2017

“The idea behind this event all started on tour earlier this year where we were collecting for Mind at each show,” Ezra has said.

“Following the response, I thought it would be great to round off the year with a special event in aid of Mind. The Union Chapel is one of the most beautiful venues to play in London and the cause is a charity that I believe are doing truly great things. The night will be a warm and cosy celebration of music and community.”

Tickets for ‘George Ezra & Friends’ will be available from Friday 17th November at 9am through a ballot system through his website, with registration closing Wednesday 22nd November at 5pm.

Listen to his latest single ‘Don’t Matter Now’, which Ezra has revealed is about his struggle with anxiety, below: