The Wombats confirm full details of fourth album plus announce Southampton tour date

The Wombats have announced full details of their fourth studio album Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life, which will be released on 9th February 2018 via Kobalt Music Recordings.

They also shared a preview of their brand new single, ‘Lemon To A Knife Fight’ on Annie Mac’s Hottest Record on BBC Radio One. A rollercoaster of euphoria and emotion, it subtly captures the band’s signature wit and animation.

Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life will see The Wombats continue to assert themselves as one of the biggest and best modern guitar pop bands. With Glitterbug having received a headline show at the Alexandra Palace and over 200 million digital streams, it seems their stock is only set to rise further.

Just months after their headline performance at the Brixton Academy, which celebrated the tenth anniversary of their platinum-debut album A Guide To Love, Loss & Desperation– tickets for which sold out within a day- and a two night sell-out at the Sydney Opera House, The Wombats have confirmed they will have new headline tours next year.

These tours will be in both the UK and the US, as well as having dates with The Pixies and Weezer next summer. Their tour will see them stop off at the Southampton O2 Guildhall on 28th March 2018. Tickets for next year’s tours go on sale at 9:00am on Friday 17th November and can be purchased here.

Remind yourself of Glitterbug by checking it out below: