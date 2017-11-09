Rian Johnson developing brand-new Star Wars trilogy

LucasArts and Disney have just confirmed that Rian Johnson will head an entirely new trilogy of Star Wars films.

In addition, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that the company are developing a new live-action Star Wars series which will debut on their streaming platform in 2019.

As the final countdown for Johnson’s first entry to the franchise- The Last Jedi– begins, it seems Jonhson has taken his first steps into a galaxy far, far away.

Johnson’s new trilogy will introduce new characters from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never explored before and will be entirely separate from the episodic Skywalker saga. His long-term collaborator and partner Ram Bergman is set to produce these new films.

Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm commented on the announcement, saying: “We all loved working with Rian on The Last Jedi,” before adding, “He’s a creative force, and watching him craft The Last Jedi from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy.”

Additionally, a joint statement from Bergman and Johnson read, “We had the time of our lives collaborating with Lucasfilm and Disney on The Last Jedi. Star Wars is the greatest modern mythology and we feel very lucky to have contributed to it. We can’t wait to continue with this new series of films.”

Johnson’s new trilogy is likely to begin production after Star Wars: Episode IX is released in 2019. Check out the trailer for Johnson’s first entry into the series, The Last Jedi– which is released in UK cinemas on 15th December 2017: