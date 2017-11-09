Big Shaq to visit Southampton nightclub

Comedian and DJ Big Shaq- the alias of Michael Dapaah-is set to visit Southampton next month.

The living meme and comic personality, who has shot to recent fame following his breakthrough debut track, ‘Man’s Not Hot’ is set to be the Guest of Honour at Oceana Nightclub on Friday 8th December.

Before his breakout performance on Charlie Sloth’s BBC Radio 1Xtra set on Fire in the Booth, Dapaah had previously found fame on YouTube with his set of satirical skits and mockumentary series named SWIL– Somewhere in London.

Subsequently, he has found himself covered by The Roots on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and more recently been subject of a diss track by Shaquille O’Neal who has criticised Dapaah for taking on a similar nickname.

Big Shaq will be live in Southampton’s Oceana Ice House on 8th December 2017. You can buy tickets here. To remind yourself of the brilliance of this true artisan of music, check out the official music video for ‘Man’s Not Hot’ below: