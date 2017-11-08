Marks and Spencer’s Christmas advert features Paddington Bear

Marks and Spencer have offered us the first look at Christmas adverts this year, featuring Sir Michael Bond’s iconic marmalade-loving mammal for Darkest Peru.

Entitled Paddington and the Special Visitor, the advert sees Paddington encounter St. Nicholas as he attempts to deliver gifts to the neighbourhood, but becomes stuck at the Brown’s household. As such, Santa enlists Paddington to help him ensure Christmas is not ruined.

Marks and Spencer have published their own ‘interview’ with the Bear on their website which makes entertaining reading and at times is particularly poignant as well as accurate. It starts the race for Christmas adverts which usually dominates the weeks leading up to the true start of the Festive season.

With M&S taking an early lead, one can only wait and see how traditional Christmas heavyweights John Lewis will respond. Aldi have also leaked early details for their Christmas advert, which will be a sequel to Kevin the Carrot- whose Xmas escapade won many plaudits last year.

Check out the Marks and Spencer Christmas advert below: