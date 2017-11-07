Ozzy Osbourne announced as Headline act of Download 2018

Black Sabbath and music legend Ozzy Osbourne has been confirmed as the Headline act for next summer’s Download festival.

This will be Osbourne’s first ever solo headline show at Download, having previously topped the bill alongside Black Sabbath two years ago.

Download Festival promoter Andy Copping spoke about the announcement, saying: “We’re unbelievably excited to have Ozzy as one of the headliners next year.” He continued, adding,