Jay Z tickets being sold cheaply to battle touting

Tickets to see popular artists such as Jay Z are being sold at ludicrously cheap prices in a bid to battle the issue of ticket touting.

Fresh from signing a £155m ten year deal with ticket distributors Live Nation, the Rap icon is now selling tickets for as low as £4.50 in order to battle touts.

Promoter Live Nation are selling the best seats- such as VIP or Front Row seats- for larger prices, pricing out resellers and also meaning Secondary ticket sites and touts are forced to battle over much cheaper tickets in upper levels.

Jay Z is not alone in this tactic. The Weeknd, One Direction, Coldplay and Radiohead are among the acts to have employed this method to cut out expensive resale tickets.

A statement from the Rapper said: “Live Nation and I entered unchartered territory in 2008. Over nine years, we have travelled the world producing historic music experiences. For the next 10 years, we will continue redefining the live event landscape.”

Some people have questioned the cheap prices, however, suggesting the cheap tickets are as a result of his latest gigs not selling well.

Jay Z’s 4:44 Tour is currently happening across the world. Check out highlights below: