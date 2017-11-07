Disney in talks to buy 21st Century Fox

Reports suggest Disney may be attempting to once more acquire 21st Century Fox, a decision which could potentially have major ramifications for both parties.

According to CNBC, 21st Century Fox are considering selling all feature film and television divisions, along with a major portion of the company to the Bob Iger, Disney CEO. This would be Iger’s fourth major acquisition since also acquiring Pixar, Marvel Studios and LucasFilm under the Disney umbrella.

This acquisition could potentially be crucially important for two reasons. Firstly, Disney would finally have ownership over every Star Wars film; currently they own all but Star Wars: A New Hope due to complex licensing agreements. More importantly, it would mean Marvel Comics property owned by Fox- Deadpool, Fantastic Four and The X-Men would all fall under the MCU banner once more, opening up potential for further films.

The relationship between both companies is very fragile and at the moment the two companies have both come out and denied any talks have taken place. 21st Century Fox feel they can’t compete with Disney, however, and they think Disney might be able to take their film and television production to new heights.

Only time will tell if this ends up happening. In the meantime, check out the trailer for Fox’s last major blockbuster, Logan below: