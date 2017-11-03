Nostalgic News: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets came out 15 years ago today

2002 was the year for big-budget sequels. Alongside Lord of the Rings’ second instalment, The Two Towers, we saw the gang back together to serve us up a second helping of J.K. Rowling’s insanely popular book series on the big screen. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, released 15 years ago today on 3rd November 2002, sought (successfully) to solidify the films as a part of all of our childhoods and confirm Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint as household names.

Everyone has a favourite Harry Potter movie and I think it’s safe to say that, for me, Chamber of Secrets is up there (Goblet of Fire will always be my number one though). Opening with Harry at the Dursleys’ and without any summer letters from his pals, we get our first introduction to Dobby, who warns “Harry Potter must not go back to Hogwarts” – advice which Harry obviously doesn’t listen to. What happens next can only be described as a roundabout mission to destroy Lord Voldemort’s first Horcrux. With flying cars, polyjuice potion, basilisks, big spiders, and Ginny Weasley’s debut, it’s a whirlwind of a narrative and the last instalment before the trio enter the world of teenage-hood.

In the UK, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets beat all records held by Philosopher’s Stone, making £18.6 million in its opening weekend, though falling short of the top spot behind The Two Towers. In the grand scheme of things, it reinforced the powerhouse of the Harry Potter franchise and introduced us to some new brilliant characters from the wizarding world.

Remind yourself of the 2002 blockbuster with this classic scene: