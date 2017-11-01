Theatre Group’s The Picture of Dorian Gray opens tonight

The Southampton University Theatre Group production of The Picture of Dorian Gray opens tonight at 7:30pm at the Annex Theatre.

Adapted from the classic novel by Oscar Wilde, The Picture of Dorian Gray explores the problems of excessive decadence and hedonism, while also dealing with the issue of what constitutes beauty, and how far someone will go in order to remain beautiful in the eyes of society.

A young socialite, Dorian Gray becomes entranced with the teachings of the hedonistic Lord Henry Wotten, who leads him astray down a pathway of destruction and devastating. He abandons his love Sibyl Vane and his painter and close friend Basil Hallward in search of true perfection and eternal youth, which inevitably has dark and dangerous consequences.

The Picture of Dorian Gray is on at the Annex Theatre as the Halloween Theatre Group Show from 1st-4th November 2017. Doors open at 7:30 and tickets cost £6 for students, £5 for PA Society Members and £9 for adults. Watch the trailer for the show below: