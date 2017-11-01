Bestival theme announced for 2018

The team at Bestival announced in a press release this morning that Bestival will be happening earlier next year.

This year’s festival, on it’s new location on the Lulworth Estate, took place 7th-10th September. In 2018, Bestival will happen 2nd-5th August, one week after Camp Bestival. The move is cited by Bestival as being “In response to festivalgoers’ feedback”.

Their theme in 2018 will be 250 years of Circus, and will still take place on the Lulworth Estate.

Organiser (or as they’re calling him, ringmaster extraordinaire) Rob da Bank said: “Yes fellow Bestivalites it’s time to run away and join the Circus, Bestival style! Bearded freaks, insane acrobats, high wire daredevils, mutant jugglers and an out of control ringmaster all eager for you to join the most colourful show on earth await! And what makes this show even more unmissable is we have moved into peak season August style and will be open a month earlier than usual… so what are you waiting for?”

As well as the regular stages, Bestival 2018 is set to feature the Art Car Night Circus Parade, Caravanserai flying trapeze, fire eating, knife throwing, bearded people of all genders, sword swallowing, a hall of mirrors and circus workships.

Presale tickets will be on sale at 10am on Friday here, for £139.